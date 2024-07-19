Huge metro traffic seen

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced on Friday that Metro Manila motorists can expect traffic congestion this weekend as heavy equipment for the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) is transported through the city.

In a statement, the DoTr said that tunnel boring machines will be moved from Manila Harbor Center to Camp Aguinaldo from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The TBMs will be used to construct tunnels connecting the Camp Aguinaldo and Ortigas stations.

The transport will affect traffic on Port/R-10, C3 Road, 5th Avenue, G. Araneta Avenue, E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, Gilmore Avenue, and Col. Bonny Serrano Avenue at various times during the overnight period.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

To recall, the DoTr said the subway project is 14.48 percent complete as of 31 May 2024.