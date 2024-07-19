BuCor releases 784 PDLs

In line with the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Friday that it has released at least 784 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) between 11 June and 18 July.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that the release of the PDLs bring to 15,143 the total number of prisoners freed under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and of the latest batch, 468 inmates were released after serving their maximum sentences, 165 were acquitted, 122 were paroled, 24 were granted probation, and five were granted clemency.

Catapang said the bureau honors Mandela’s legacy and follows the “Mandela Rules” on treating inmates with dignity.

“Mandela, who was also incarcerated during his time, was a great man, a great leader and a great person who was able to forgive and forget, move on and take his country to greater heights,” Catapang said.

The former South African president was imprisoned for his anti-apartheid activism.

Meantime, South African Ambassador to the Philippines Bartinah Tombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe told inmates during a visit that prison is not a place to return to as she urged them to have a positive outlook as they reintegrate into society.