Muntinlupa City launches cutting-edge emergency app iRespond

Muntinlupa City unveiled its latest digital innovation, the iRespond mobile app, setting a new standard in emergency response capabilities across the city. Built for emergencies, iRespond provides residents with immediate access to essential services directly from their smartphones.

“The iRespond app is a significant leap forward in emergency management, providing users with seamless access to emergency reporting with just a single tap," Mayor Ruffy Biazon said during the app's launch on July 18 at the Crimson Hotel in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

"Whether in need of medical assistance, fire rescue, police intervention, or other critical services, Muntinlupeños can now initiate help swiftly and effectively through this platform," he added.

The app's key functionalities include one-touch emergency reporting, allowing responders to pinpoint the exact location of those needing help; real-time incident tracking for back-end dispatchers to supervise incoming alarms and respond appropriately; and community alerts and notifications that allow the city’s Department of Disaster Resilience and Management to inform Muntinlupeños of potential scenarios and help them to prepare or respond adequately.

This groundbreaking tool ensures that emergency situations are addressed promptly, leveraging real-time incident tracking to facilitate quick and precise responses from dedicated dispatch teams.

Mayor Biazon expressed enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “By empowering residents with a tool that expedites emergency response, we are not only enhancing public safety but also reinforcing our city's resilience in times of crisis.”

Residents are encouraged to download the iRespond app for free from the App Store or Google Play Store, ensuring they are prepared and empowered to respond effectively to any emergency situation.