Attempted baby sale busted by NBI and partners

The National Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) busted a woman selling a baby online last 16 July 2024 in Muntinlupa City.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said that the agency received information from the Department of Justice Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking – NBI CyberTip Center (DOJ-IACAT-NBI Cybertip) regarding a certain Christina Paule, who was allegedly engaged in selling the newborn baby on Facebook.

HTRAD operatives validated the tip and they, in cooperation with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DOJ-IACAT-NBI Cybertip, and NGO partner Exodus Road, hatched an entrapment and rescue operation.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Maria Christina Paule who was caught in the act of selling a six-day old baby online, in violation of Child Trafficking under Republic Act (RA) 7610, as amended (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act), in relation to RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and in violation of RA 9208, as amended (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 1998).

The rescued infant was entrusted to DSWD's NCR office.