SONA security preps 'in place' — PNP

Security preparations for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) are "in place", according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) over the weekend.

Around 22,000 police enforcers will be deployed for the event, Fajardo added.

In an interview with Teleradyo, PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said the police organization is anticipating demonstrations during the SONA, whether or not rally permits are granted.

She added that Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City is a no-rally zone but demonstrators are permitted up to Brgy. Tandang Sora.