Czech Republic poultry import ban lifted

The Department of Agriculture (DA) lifted the import suspension on domesticated and wild birds from the Czech Republic.

Under Memorandum Order No. 30, signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Tuesday, the importation of live poultry, poultry products, and by-products, including day-old chicks and hatching eggs, from the Central European country is now permitted to enter the country’s market.

The order for the lifting of the temporary ban was made following the official self-declaration report of Dr. Zbynek Semerad, Director General, Czech Republic, to the World Organization Animal Health, wherein all reported highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases have ended with a resolved status.

It added that no additional outbreaks were recorded after 8 May this year.

Cases of HPAI were reported from the Czech Republic in January, prompting the DA to implement import bans as a preemptive measure to protect the local poultry industry and public safety.

The indefinite ban was implemented in March.

Minnesota poultry imports blocked

Meanwhile, poultry imports from Minnesota, United States, are banned.

Under Memorandum Order No. 29 signed on Monday, Laurel ordered domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chickens, eggs, and semen, to be prohibited from entering the local market due to an ongoing outbreak of H5N1 HPAI.

Laurel, likewise, ordered the immediate suspension of the processing, evaluation of the application, and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for the above-stated commodities;

Poultry imports that were loaded, in transit, or accepted on or before the imposition of the ban; however, allowed entry into the country.

Shipments that don’t comply with the conditions set in the import ban may either be returned to the port of origin or condemned.