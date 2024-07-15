2 PWDs die in Davao fire

DAVAO CITY — Two children with disabilities died after a fire hit their home in Purok 2, Barangay 2-A, here on late night of Saturday, 13 July.

Authorities identified the fatalities as cousins alias Rjay, 11, and Roy, 14.

Fire out was declared at around 1:05 a.m. on 14 July and upon the search and rescue operation conducted by the responders, the two deceased individuals were discovered in the comfort room of their house.

According to the Barangay Social Welfare and Development Office data, around 203 families totaling 545 individuals affected are temporarily sheltered at Magallanes Elementary School.

The estimated damage cost is P2.2 million.

Meanwhile, the displaced families received immediate assistance from the Office of First Congressional District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte.

The lawmaker’s son, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, led the distribution of food packs, bottled water, and hot porridge to fire victims (545 individuals) at Purok 2, Barangay 2-A.

“We will distribute more help here in the coming days,” he added.

Rep. Duterte’s office has provided immediate assistance and food packs to the district’s constituents and other residents in the city affected by man-made and natural calamities.