Pasay hosts job fair at MOA

The Pasay City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) is organizing an in-house job fair for SM Hypermarket at Mall of Asia (MOA) today.

This event will take place at Room 310, 3rd floor of the PESO Office in Pasay City Hall, running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SM Hypermarket is hiring for various positions including customer service staff, cashier, clerk and bagger. Applicants are encouraged to bring an updated resume, a ballpen, and to dress appropriately for the interview.

For more job opportunities, residents of Pasay City can follow and visit the official Facebook Page of PESO-PASAY.