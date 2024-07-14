Cooler NAIA Terminal 3 seen

To address concerns regarding insufficient cooling, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is taking proactive steps to enhance the air cooling system at NAIA Terminal 3.

Earlier this year, MIAA invested in six new cooling towers strategically positioned to optimize the piping infrastructure, significantly improving overall efficiency.

The final phase of installing these new cooling towers is scheduled for 16-17 July from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. During this period, the new cooling tower piping will be connected to the main piping lines of the chiller plant.

The centralized cooling system will be temporarily suspended to facilitate the work.

Throughout the installation process, only the fans and blowers of the air conditioning systems will operate to ensure adequate air circulation in various areas.

However, due to the temporary suspension of the centralized cooling system, the perceived temperature may not reach optimal comfort levels. To minimize inconvenience, stand-alone air conditioners will be strategically placed across the terminal for supplementary spot cooling.

The affected areas during this temporary disruption include airline check-in counters, immigration departure, final security checks for domestic and international flights, baggage carousels for international and domestic arrivals, and the arrival lobby.

Approximately 27,000 passengers on 117 flights — both arrivals and departures — may experience discomfort due to reduced air circulation during the 12-hour interruption.

MIAA’s medical team will be on standby and prepared to respond to any medical emergencies that may arise.

MIAA general manager Eric Jose Ines appeals for understanding and cooperation from all airport users and stakeholders during the temporary shutdown of the cooling system at NAIA Terminal 3.

“We appreciate your patience as we implement these necessary upgrades. These improvements are designed to enhance the terminal’s capability to maintain optimal temperatures efficiently, ensuring a more comfortable experience for all airport users,” emphasized the airport chief.