And they’re off

Masando Hashimoto, president of Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation, speaks at the opening of the 2024 motorsport season of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.
Hashimoto, who took control earlier this year, is the youngest president in the history of Toyota Philippines at 47.
Racers stand together after taking their oath at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.
The event, marking the start of its tenth season, introduces a new sprint race category, the Novice Class, alongside the Promotional, Sporting, and Super Sporting classes.