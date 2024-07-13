Report illegal activities, Dabawenyos told

DAVAO CITY — The city government here is urging Dabawenyos to exercise zero tolerance towards any illegal acts and file a report to the Davao City Reports (DCR).

DCR is the official complaint and appreciation platform of the city established on 10 October 2017.

“Dabawenyos from all walks of life may report any illegal activity committed by officials or personnel of government offices, private institutions, and other stakeholders within Davao City,” the city government said in a statement.

The city government urged the Dabawenyos to lodge their complaints through text, call, email, or by messaging the Davao City Reports Facebook page.

The city government will validate the concern and will forward it to the concerned offices for immediate action.

“The concerned offices are given three to five days, depending on the weight of the concern, to answer back and give their feedback or action taken,” it also added.

The client will also receive a Reference Number for their concern and a copy of the feedback from the concerned office informing them of the actions taken to address the complaint.

In filing a complaint, Dabawenyos are reminded to provide complete details regarding the concern.

They must also provide the exact address, landmark, time and date of the incident. Complainants/clients are urged to document the incident by taking photos using their mobile devices.