Moto theft suspect yields explosives

A suspect in motorcycle theft and illegal possession of explosives was arrested in a follow-up operation by the Quezon City Police District’s anti-carnapping unit on Friday afternoon.

P/Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio, QCPD-DACU chief, identified the suspect as Johairie Cabiran, 24, a resident of Kasiglahan, Rodriguez, Rizal. His alleged cohort, alias Raprap, remains at large.

Last 28 June, a victim reported that his Honda Click 125 motorcycle with plate number 371NZU was stolen in front of No. 3 Charles St., Doña Faustina II, Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City.

DACU operatives conducted follow-up operations and backtracked CCTV footage, identifying the suspects.

On 12 July, the team spotted the suspects on a Suzuki Raider in Pasay City heading towards Quezon City. Upon reaching Brgy. Nova Proper, Novaliches, Cabiran alighted from the motorcycle but was cornered and arrested.

A black bag containing tools and a hand grenade was recovered from him. The stolen motorcycle was later found in Pasay City.

The suspects are facing charges under RA 10883 (New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016) and RA 9516 (Unlawful Possession of Explosives) at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.