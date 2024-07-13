Bong Go assists displaced workers in Laguna

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, provided significant assistance to displaced workers in Alaminos and Bay towns in Laguna on Wednesday, 10 July, underscoring the necessity for increased government interventions to address joblessness in communities.

In his message, Go, also an adopted son of CALABARZON, emphasized the vital role of creating job opportunities in fostering a healthier more inclusive economy, likening it to a domino effect that benefits the entire country.

Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for further initiatives to help uplift the lives of Filipinos. He highlighted the need for sustainable employment solutions and continued government support to improve the socio-economic conditions of affected communities.

Go filed several measures to support and protect workers' rights. These include SBN 420, which seeks to provide support to workers facing crises in rural areas with limited employment prospects. The proposed legislation seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households by establishing the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP).

To alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 across the country.

In coordination with Mayor Glenn Flores, Go’s Malasakit Team assisted 84 displaced workers in Alaminos. Meanwhile, 50 LGBT members in Bay received aid through the efforts of LGBT Leader Mhel Evangelista.

The relief activities were held at Barangay Calo in Bay and Alaminos Municipal Conference Hall, where the 134 beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes and mobile phones.

The senator then expressed his gratitude to the DOLE for their support through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The beneficiaries in attendance were qualified for the program and received orientation on its benefits and requirements.

“Alam ko po na hindi madali ang mawalan ng hanapbuhay, lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Kaya naman, patuloy po akong magpupunyagi na maghanap ng mga solusyon upang maibsan ang hirap na inyong nararanasan. Isa na dito ang pagtutok natin sa mga programa ng pamahalaan na naglalayong magbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho, tulad ng TUPAD o Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program ng DOLE,” said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit.

"Muli, maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitiyaga at tiwala. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, asahan po ninyo na ang inyong lingkod ay patuloy na magsusumikap para sa ikabubuti ng ating bayan. Sama-sama po tayong babangon at haharapin ang mga hamon ng buhay,” he encouraged.