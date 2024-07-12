Gov't resolving issues on POGOs, illegal drugs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that the government is doing everything to address the issues surrounding the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and illegal drug smuggling in the Philippines.

The President's remarks during the distribution of presidential aid to farmers and fisherfolk in Pampanga came amid increasing concerns over the involvement of POGOs in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

"I also know that you are deeply [disturbed] by the criminal activities and illegal actions that are destroying the peace of your community," Marcos said.

"I would like to inform you that we are closely monitoring and addressing this problem," Marcos added.

Authorities have also conducted a raid on a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, which scammers allegedly used for illegal activities. Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is currently under investigation for her alleged connections to POGO activities in her town. To target those behind the Bamban POGO, authorities have recently raided villas at a leisure park in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Last month, authorities also conducted a raid on a suspected illegal POGO operation in Porac, Pampanga, where they rescued 158 individuals from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other nations.

This action was prompted by reports of fraudulent activities, torture, kidnapping, and sex trafficking at the site.

Authorities last 8 July raided a two-hectare resort in Porac, Pampanga believed to be a residence for POGO incorporators and high-ranking officials. During the raid, they were able to uncover an underground tunnel and hidden rooms.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has previously sent a letter to President Marcos recommending a total ban on POGO operations in the country, though the President has yet to decide on the matter.

In the same speech, Marcos emphasized ongoing efforts by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to address the smuggling of illegal drugs.

"The Bureau of Customs continues to work with several agencies to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs into the country," Marcos noted, referring to the collaborative efforts aimed at halting drug trafficking and disrupting criminal networks.

"The PDEA is also continuing its efforts to combat illegal drugs," Marcos added.