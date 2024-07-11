STATEMENT ON THE PHILIPPINES’ SELECTION AS HOST OF THE LOSS AND DAMAGE FUND BOARD

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) welcomes the Philippines’ selection as host of the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) Board.

The unanimous decision by the LDF Board affirms the Philippines’ leadership under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — in transformative climate action and demonstrates stakeholder confidence in the country’s commitment to constructively contribute towards global efforts to address climate change.

As a nation that constantly faces climate-related disasters, the Philippines has championed and advocated the urgent establishment of robust mechanisms to prevent and reduce losses and damages.

The LDF is a vital step in mobilizing the much-needed support for nations most at risk to climate change to further bolster capacities to recover, rebuild, and transform better.

The selection of the Philippines as host of the LDF Board is part of an integrated and comprehensive process required for an effective and efficient global finance mechanism to address climate losses and damages.

Under President Marcos’ leadership and guidance, the CCC will continue to advance core Philippine interests in climate adaptation and mitigation in all relevant fora, mindful that the Philippines is a responsible member of the international community.

SECRETARY ROBERT E.A. BORJE

Vice Chairperson and Executive Director

Climate Change Commission