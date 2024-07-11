Grenade blast rocks Abra exec’s house

BAGUIO CITY — No one was reported hurt from the grenade blast that rocked the residence of the municipal administrator of La Paz, Abra early morning Thursday.

The explosion at the house of La Paz administrator Perfecto “Pope” Bolos Cardenas at Rizal Street, Zone 6, Bangued, Abra took place at around 2 a.m. and was reported to the police at about 2:35 a.m.

A team of the Bangued Police rushed to the scene and asked for the assistance of personnel of the Abra Provincial Explosive Ordnance and Canine Unit (PECU) for the identification of the explosive used.

Investigators of the PECU recovered a safety lever and safety pin of an unidentified hand grenade.

According to Bangued Municipal Chief of Police Major Paul Claveria, they are reviewing the CCTV footages in a bid to identify the suspects. He said they have yet to establish strong evidence that a riding-in-tandem perpetrated the blast.