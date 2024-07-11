Fluss: Agri sector is Israel’s top priority in Phl

Promoting sustainable farming and increasing the yield of Filipino farmers through the application of modern technologies is Israel's top priority in the Philippines, according to its envoy.

In an Agritech Innovation Forum on Thursday, Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, reiterated Israel’s keenness on boosting the Philippine agriculture sector's performance, as the former is a leading techno hub globally and is known for practicing sustainable agriculture through smart farming and agriculture technologies including drip irrigation, robotics, water recycling, biopesticides, and biofertilizers.

This week, the Philippines was visited by 11 Israeli agriculture technology companies presenting various innovations for farming.

“As an embassy, [w]e put agriculture at the top of our priority, especially after meeting President Marcos a few times, and he has asked me specifically to bring more Israeli agriculture technologies, innovations, and practices to the Philippines since he has been to Israel before,” Fluss said, adding that Pres. Marcos Jr. is "aware of and very familiar with the leadership position of Israeli agriculture technologies."

According to Fluss, their embassy has been promoting opportunities in the Philippines to get more awareness from Israeli companies, citing challenges in the former’s agri-sector mainly in rice production, high-value crops, and small productivity.

“I see challenges as opportunities, and through implementing innovative technologies, productivity can grow. Agriculture can be, again, a sector that will bring profits to the farmers,” the envoy said.

Among the technologies offered by the 11 Israeli agri-tech companies were agronomic planning tools, real-time field data, and fertilizers. irrigation systems and water use efficiency.

According to Fluss, some of the Israeli companies visited in Manila are looking to identify local partners—either distributors or proper partners—while others are looking for partners to distribute or to work on bringing these technologies here.

“Some are here to implement projects to identify business partners. So really different kinds. And some are here just to sell a specific technology. Some are here to work or to sell a service, which means a long-term presence here in the country. [There] are very different kinds of partnerships that they are looking for.,” he said.

Meanwhile, head of the Israel Economic Mission to the Philippines Tomer Heyvi expressed optimism about the significant potential for mutual benefit through the Philippine-Israeli collaboration, saying agriculture is considered one of the key pillars of its bilateral relations.

“From smart irrigation, fertilizers, and greenhouse technologies to advanced dairy farming, animal health devices, and intensive fish farming, Israel continues to share its best practices and technologies aimed at enhancing farm output with its partners worldwide as well as here in the Philippines,” he said.