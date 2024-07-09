Woman faces charges for cutting husband's manhood

BAGUIO CITY -- A 55-year old woman is now facing criminal charges for slashing the penis of his husband.

The suspect and her 58-year old husband were not identified. The crime happened at Purok 9, Balenben, Irisan in Baguio City. The two are residents of the said place.

Based on the investigation of the police, the slashing incident was caused by a quarrel after a drinking session between the couple. The slasher was said to have been suspecting that her husband has another relationship.

Before the incident, the two were drinking at the house of THE suspect's sibling. When the two went home, the woman suddenly picked-up a knife and slashed the penis of his husband.

After cutting the penis, the suspect ran away from the scene. The victim also went out from their house and screamed for help.

He was rushed to the hospital by the responding policemen. He underwent a surgery where the doctors successfully restored his organ.

The suspect is now under police custody. She is being charged with violation of Article 262 of the Revised Penal Code or Mutilation. The knife used for slashing was already recovered for proper disposition.