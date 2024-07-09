Marcos: Phl selected to host Loss and Damage Fund Board

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that the Philippines has been selected to host the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) Board, prevailing over seven other contenders.

The Philippines was chosen following a two-and-a-half-hour closed-door session of the Loss and Damage Fund board in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Countries that also showed interest in hosting included Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Eswatini, Kenya, and Togo.

The board's co-chairs, Richard Sherman of South Africa and Jean-Christophe Donnellier of France, will negotiate with the Philippine government to finalize the host country agreement.

"We are also honored to have a seat on the Board itself, ensuring that the Philippines will be a formidable voice in promoting and advancing global climate action — an issue of critical interest to the country," Marcos wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Hosting the LDF Board reinforces our dedication to inclusivity and our leadership role in ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change shape the future of international climate policies," Marcos added.