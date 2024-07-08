Kidnapped Indian nationals rescued

Authorities reported on Monday that at least four Indian nationals were rescued by operatives from the Las Piñas City police after being kidnapped and illegally detained by their compatriots over a car accident settlement.

Las Piñas Police chief Colonel Sandro Tafalla identified the arrested suspects as alias Ramanathan, alias Devesh, alias Sanjay and alias Venkata. They were accused of holding the four victims identified as alias Ven, alias Vam, alias Sai and alias Kal.

Initial reports disclosed that the victims were held hostage after they failed to pay a demanded settlement of P200,000 for a car accident.

The victims had rented a Nissan Tiera owned by another suspect, identified as alias Shivarishi, for a trip to Nasugbu, Batangas last 24 May and an accident occurred during the trip.

Tafalla said Shivarishi demanded P700,000 for the car’s damages, but the victims were only able to pay P500,000. The remaining P200,000 allegedly led to the kidnapping, robbery and illegal detention last 5 July 2024.

A friend of the victims reportedly alerted the police, leading to a rescue operation.

Police recovered a white Hyundai Accent, a wooden broomstick, and a metal dustpan believed to have been used in the assault. The suspects are also accused of stealing the victims’ ATM cards and conducting unauthorized online transactions amounting to P120,000, along with an iPhone 13 valued at P55,000.

The arrested suspects are currently detained, and authorities are preparing criminal charges against them.

Two other suspects, identified as alias Lmahen and alias Shivarishi, remain at large and are being pursued by police.