‘Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea’ attracts over 7,000 participants

More than 7,000 Filipinos from all walks of life joined the “Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea" in Pasay City on Sunday.

The high turnout of participants is indicative of ordinary Fiipinos’ support for the government’s advocacy in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman for WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela.

Describing the advocacy run as successful, Tarriela said the activity also served as a moral booster for the country’s uniformed personnel from the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“The mere fact na ang mga karaniwang kababayang Pilipino natin is looking ways to support our fight in the West Philippine Sea, nakakapagpataba ng puso ito sa kasundaluhan natin dito sa Pilipinas,” Tarriela said in an interview shortly after the run.

“Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea” is organized by RUNRIO Inc. along with the PCG, the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

After Pasay City, the second leg of “Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea” will be held in Cebu City on 4 August. Cagayan de Oro will host the third leg of the run on 8 September.

“Our intention for this activity is to [raise] awareness. Palaganapin natin lalo ang ginagawang effort ng national government sa pagtindig sa laban natin sa West Philippine Sea,” Tarriela said when asked about the significance of the activity.

Tarriela said other local government units (LGUs) are eyeing to organize their own version of the ‘Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea.’ He said the LGUs’ intent “is already a positive sign” of the Philippines being united for WPS.

In facing WPS challenges, Tariella said the public must work together with the government under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

He said the Philippines will continue to defend its territories. | via PND