Over P3-M shabu seized

Operatives from the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) arrested three suspects and seized over P3 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted in Las Piñas City last Saturday.

PDEG chief Brigadier General Eleazar Matta said that the suspects — three males whose identities were withheld for security — were nabbed during the operation which took place in Barangay Pulang Lupa 1.

All seized evidence has been turned over to the PNP Forensic Group at Camp Crame in Quezon City for further analysis.

Authorities confiscated approximately 450 grams of suspected shabu with a street value estimated at P3,060,000.

According to Matta, the arrested individuals are currently detained at the PDEG’s Special Operations Unit-National Capital Region office.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, are being prepared against them.

