DHSUD partners with Pasay City, MIAA for 4PH staging area

To avoid displacements during the implementation of housing projects in Pasay City, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the city government of Pasay, and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) signed an agreement under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program on Friday.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) involves the establishment of a staging area for ISFs who will need to be relocated during the construction of the 4PH project in Pasay City, until the permanent housing units are turned over to the qualified beneficiaries.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar branded the initiative as another "tatak PBBM" project prioritizing the welfare of the common people and promoting whole of government approach.

The staging area is first of its kind under 4PH as no beneficiary-families will be displaced while the construction of their new homes within their host city under the "Pambansang Pabahay" program is ongoing.

“Ang proyekto sa ilalim ng MOA na ito ang magsisilbing showcase area ng ating pagsusulong hindi lamang ng 4PH Program kundi pati na rin ang ating hangarin tungo sa urban renewal o redevelopment. Ang Pasay City ang magiging pilot area ng ating urban renewal program na kasama sa mandato ng DHSUD sa urban development,” Secretary Acuzar said.

"Tayo nang isulong sa Pasay City ang isa na namang proyektong tatak PBBM -- Pamayanang Bago. Bagong Mamamayan, sa ilalim ng mas matatag at mas maunlad na Bagong Pilipinas," he added during the simple signing ceremony with Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano and MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines.

The deal includes the construction of temporary shelters using prefabricated materials and the development of a livable community for qualified ISFs from a blighted zone in the city. Meanwhile, the in-city staging area is strategically located near the airport and about two kilometers from the informal settlement to be developed and transformed into a township development.

The staging area will be equipped with amenities like open park, playground, basketball and others.

“Ito po ang bilin ng ating mahal na Pangulo… walang madi-displace at unahin ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Ang pilot staging area na ito ay magsisilbing modelo para sa iba pa nating proyektong urban renewal at transformation ng blighted areas sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa,” Secretary Acuzar stressed.

The signed agreement includes responsibilities of the involved parties on beneficiary selection, land development, housing construction, social preparation, among others.

Based on the proposed housing project, the Pasay City 4PH project will include condominium-type housing units with commercial spaces.