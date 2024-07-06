Kuh Ledesma to stage concert at Winford Resort and Casino Manila

Philippines iconic Pop Diva Kuh Ledesma is set perform a one-of-a-kind concert at the Winford Resort and Casino Manila next month.

The concert of the OPM legend, titled "Kuh Ledesma Sings ABC," will be held on 3 August. This will be Ledesma's debut performance at Winford, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It's exciting because it's the first time that I am doing a show in Winford at the same time in this area, so this is a new crowd and we're excited to introduce our ABC of Music,” Ledesma said during a press conference on 3 July at Winford Resort and Casino Manila.

Joining Ledesma onstage will be guest performers David Young and Nathan Randall, with director Vergel Calindas promising a night to remember. The concert will kick off with a performance by Rota Musika Pilipinas.

Ahead of the concert, Ledesma expressed excitement and deep gratitude for the unwavering support of her fans and the media.

Young and Randall are also looking forward to performing with Ledesma. At the press event, both talked about the collaborative spirit and the creative synergy that are driving their preparations for the concert.

A portion of the concert proceeds will go to Chef Boom Jota’s kidney transplant procedure.

The concert is produced and presented by VCSD Entertainment Production.

For ticket purchases, please call 0927-297-8027 or 0961-360-0457.