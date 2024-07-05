P8.5-M liquid cocaine seized

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the Port of Clark, in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), announced the arrest of a Colombian national on Friday in Makati City.

Authorities said that the suspect — who was nabbed during a controlled delivery operation last 25 June — is accused of attempting to smuggle 1.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine, valued at approximately P8.5 million.

Initial reports disclosed that authorities intercepted the shipment — which was declared as clothing, upon arrival at the port on 21 June and the package triggered suspicion due to a derogatory report from PDEA and unusual X-ray images identified by X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) personnel.

Further inspection with K-9 units indicated the possible presence of illegal substances.

A physical examination revealed three plastic bottles containing a yellowish liquid substance. Field testing suggested a mixture of PET plastic, ephedrine, ethyl benzoate, and cyclohexyl fentanyl, with an initial positive result for opioids.

Chemical laboratory analysis conducted by PDEA confirmed the presence of cocaine, a dangerous drug classified under Republic Act 9165.

The suspect, currently under PDEA custody, faces charges for violating RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in relation to RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

Meantime, a warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the shipment for violating specific sections of RA 10863 related to prohibited imports and illegal drug trafficking.