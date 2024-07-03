Japanese chef ends Manila stint, leaves ‘fusion’ dish

Suzuki Daisuke is ending eight years of service as executive chef of the Japanese Ambassador’s residence in the Philippines. He had the privilege of working with four ambassadors and contributing to the embassy’s diplomatic activities through the universal language of food.

“Food is a profound expression of a country’s culture and a vital element in fostering understanding and dialogue. Throughout my tenure, I have been proud to showcase Japanese cuisine and create unique dishes that celebrate the fusion of our two cultures,” Daisuke said in a letter to the media.

“One such creation, inspired by the beloved Filipino dish sinigang, is Guava Sinigang with Japanese Miso and Koji. This dish has been well-received and symbolizes the bridge between Japan and the Philippines, highlighting the harmony that can be achieved through culinary innovation.”

Daisuke thanked the media for their unwavering support.

“Your enthusiasm and appreciation for my cooking have been truly rewarding. I hope that our paths will cross again in the future, and until then, I wish you all continued success and happiness,” he said.