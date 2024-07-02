Red tide detected in VisMin waters

Shellfish harvested from some coastal waters of Visayas and Mindanao tested positive for parasitic shellfish poisoning or toxic red tide, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday.

Based on the DA’s attached bureau Shellfish Bulletin No. 13 series of 2024, shellfish from Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and the coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte are positive for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), or red tide.

Moreover, Honda Bay in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, is also detected with PSP.

Hence, all types of Acetes sp. or alamang in the aforementioned areas are unsafe for human consumption.

Harvesting, selling, buying, or eating aquaculture products coming from the said areas is also discouraged.

Meanwhile, fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas are safe for eating, provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.