Over 2K job vacancies in Manila seen

The local government of Manila announced that it will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday and will offer at least 2,500 positions to residents.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the job fair — dubbed “Kalinga sa Maynila PESO Job Fair” — will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guadalcanal Street in Sta. Mesa. Opportunities are available for high school graduates, college graduates, and those with technical or vocational training, according to Lacuna.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment’s National Capital Region office and its Manila Field Office.

Applicants are encouraged to wear casual attire, bring 10 copies of their resume, and a pen. Standard public health protocols will be followed.

Lacuna urged unemployed Manilans to attend, highlighting that past city job fairs have resulted in many on-the-spot hires.

The fair will also offer free basic services through on-site stalls, including medical consultations, basic medication, deworming, rabies vaccinations, civil registry assistance, tricycle and parking registration, and ID processing for persons with disabilities, solo parents and senior citizens.