NeCeBoLey bridges, expressways endorsed

The 238.05-kilometer iconic, high standard and all-weather bridges -expressways that will connect the Visayas Islands of Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Leyte (NeCeBoLey) got the strong endorsement from the three Regional Development Councils (RDCs) of Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas or the RDC- Visayas.

RDC-Visayas recently convened in Cebu City, was presided over by RDC-7 co-chairman Kenneth Kobonpue and AG&P Industrial and Visayas Neceboley Interlink Holdings Corp (VNIHC) presented the project.

The RDC-Visayas after the presentation, acknowledged the need for the full implementation of the project and certified for AG&P and VNIHC to implement the project soonest.

VNIHC Chairman Angel Pio Veloso Jr. told DAILY TRIBUNE that the presentation to the RDC-Visayas was very much appreciated.

It was Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo B. Benitez, RDC-6 chairman and concurrent RDC-Visayas chairman that invited AG&P and VNIHC to present the $15- billion project.

RDC-7 is chaired by Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado and RDC-8 chaired by Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Marie Torres-Gomez.