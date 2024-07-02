Las Piñas ops seize illegal drugs

Authorities reported the arrest of an individual believed to be involved in the illegal drug trade following an operation conducted by the Las Piñas City police station’s Drug Enforcement Unit early Tuesday morning.

Police served a search warrant (SW-LP-24-051) issued by Judge Mildred Jacinto Marquez, RTC 1st Vice Executive Judge in Las Piñas City, at a residence in Barangay Talon Singko around 12:15 a.m.

The suspect — identified as alias Jomar — yielded six heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated weight of 20 grams and a street value of P136,000. They also confiscated a black coin purse.