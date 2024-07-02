La Piazza bags prestigious Wine Spectator award

Okada Manila’s signature Italian restaurant, La Piazza, was recently awarded with the ‘Best of Award of Excellence’ by leading wine publication Wine Spectator. This recognition is considered to be one of the biggest feats in the culinary industry, as only restaurants whose wine lists display significant quality and quantity from world-renowned winegrowing regions are considered for the award.

“We are incredibly delighted to win this award,” said Andreas Balla, Okada Manila Vice President for Food & Beverage. “We have always believed that La Piazza’s wine collection is among the world’s best, and this award just proves that we indeed have some of the world’s best wines at Okada Manila.”

This puts La Piazza among the 1,531 winning restaurants in this category, with nine other restaurants coming from the Philippines. Okada Manila’s signature Italian restaurant features about 500 selections of wine meticulously sourced from the most distinguished vineyards in Europe and the United States. Wine Spectator considers La Piazza’s selection from Champagne, Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Italy, and Spain as its main strengths.

Over 1,300 bottles are carefully stored in the exclusive wine cellar of La Piazza under the care of Sommelier Jose Carlos Tongco, with each bottle rich with great heritage and tasting notes that perfectly complement the restaurant’s signature Italian dishes, prepared by Chef de Cuisine Mattia Stroppa.

Oenophiles and culinary enthusiasts are welcome to sample La Piazza’s wines and its newest menu that boasts 30 new additional dishes. For inquiries and reservations, guests may email RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or call +632 8555 5799.