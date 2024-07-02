DILG chief drops sweet wishes to wife

Nothing but adoration and deep appreciation were the words given by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. during the Monday flag-raising event at Mandaluyong City Hall on the 62nd birthday celebration of his wife, Vice Mayor Menchie Abalos, when he spoke to the crowd.

The DILG chief recalled how they started as lovers during his college days at the San Beda Law School while he was in his second year. Despite his father’s dismay over his decision, they both decided to face family opposition.

He pleaded with his father to still give him a chance to finish his last two years, promising that it would be the last time he would ask for support. He prevailed, finishing his studies and passing the Bar exam.

At the time he entered politics, he had no idea that his wife, Menchie, would have the makings of a good leader, as she was already a good wife and mother to all their children.

But being a favorite daughter-in-law of her mother, Mrs. Corazon Abalos, she was always a part of the Mandaluyong Spouses’ Support to All Women activities in the city.