Notorious ‘estapadora’ falls

The Manila Police District’s District Special Operation Unit (DSOU)

re-arrested a 68-year-old woman on Sunday night for multiple estafa charges.

Police identified the suspect as Teodora Yoda alias “Dory,” who was believed to have a string of past arrests for fraud and illegal recruitment.

The arrest warrant, issued by Makati City’s Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 63 on 20 May 2019, stemmed from 16 counts of estafa (under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code). The total bail recommended is P288,000.

Police discovered the additional warrant during a routine verification process and will complete the necessary paperwork to return the served warrant and secure a commitment order from the Makati court.