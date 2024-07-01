Illegal Chinese workers nabbed

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested at least nine Chinese nationals last 29 June 2024 for allegedly violating the conditions of their stay in the Philippines.

The BI’s intelligence division, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), arrested the men following months of surveillance and intelligence gathering. The operation stemmed from reports of suspicious activity involving Chinese nationals boarding and disembarking vessels along Manila Bay.

Initial reports disclosed that the arrest occurred at the shoreline of Manila Bay in Parañaque City pursuant to a mission order issued by BI commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Li Weilin, Liu Peng, Wang Yong, Huang Haibing, Gong Yuan Ju, Zhang Tao, Dai Guang Yuan, Li Jiang Yu and Kang Tian De.

Four of the men possessed passports and held 9G visas petitioned by an engineering company in Pasay City. However, the remaining five were undocumented.

“There is reason to believe these individuals were engaged in illegal work on vessels along Manila Bay,” Tansingco said. “Their visas restrict them to working for a specific company in Pasay City. Foreign nationals with working visas found employed by a different company are violating their visa conditions.”

Following their apprehension, the nine Chinese nationals were brought to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“This operation sends a clear message that we will not tolerate foreign nationals abusing their stay in the Philippines,” Tansingco said. “The BI remains vigilant in its efforts to protect our borders and maintain order.”