Biazon marks second year in office

Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon marked his second year in office on 1 July, and as the local government prepares to embark on its third year of service, Biazon looked into the services they offer to Muntinlupeños.

Biazon recalled the 7K agenda which he revealed as he assumed the mayoral post which serves as guiding principles in governance.

The 7K agenda aims to focus on Kabuhayan (livelihood), Kalusugan (health), Karunungan (knowledge), Kaunlaran (progress), Kalikasan (environment) and Katarungan (justice), Kapayapaan/Kaayusan (peace and order) for all the residence of Muntinlupa and was patterned after the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDG).

With the implementation of the 7K agenda and other programs of the local government, Biazon said city government employees must also give their best in providing government services.

The local chief executive also explained the kind of city services Muntinlupa offers using terminologies commonly used in Information Technology, stressing that the User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX), Customer Experience (CX), and Employee Experience (EX) are key factors in conducting transactions with Muntinlupa residents.

Biazon also urged city employees to work together in harmony to ensure an “excellent” performance of the city.

Last June, the city government of Muntinlupa earned accolades from the Department of Interior and Local Government with the 2022 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance and the 100 percent “ideal” functionality rating from the Regional Inter-Agency Monitoring Task Force.