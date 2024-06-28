Olympic Dreams Threatened by Murky Waters: Seine's Water Quality Woes

With just a month to go before the Paris Olympics, the Seine River is failing to meet water quality standards, casting a shadow over the Games' ambitious plans, reports Adam Plowright for AFP. Recent tests reveal E.coli levels ten times above acceptable limits, potentially jeopardizing the open-water swimming and triathlon events scheduled to take place in the iconic waterway.

Despite a €1.5 billion investment in cleaning up the Seine, Paris faces an uphill battle against unfavorable weather conditions and an aging sewage system. The river's unusually high water levels and persistent rain are not only affecting water quality but also disrupting preparations for the spectacular river-based opening ceremony.

Olympic organizers remain optimistic, banking on dry weather to improve conditions. However, whispers of contingency plans are growing louder. From scaling back the opening ceremony to potentially relocating events, Paris 2024 may need to make some tough decisions. As the clock ticks down, the world watches to see if the City of Light can turn the tide and deliver the groundbreaking river events it promised.