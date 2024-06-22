Be ready for challenges, Davao grads told

DAVAO CITY – First Congressional District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, through his son Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, encouraged all college graduates of the Philippine College of Technology Inc. to remain optimistic and committed even in the face of the most challenging times ahead.

Speaking at the 31st commencement exercises of the PCT — a modern college offering high school, college, and vocational education, skills certifications, and workforce to industry — on 21 June, Duterte told the around 200 graduates of various courses to prepare what life awaits them.

“Do not be afraid to encounter the downs in life. Setbacks are part of the life. The way you deal with these events is what matters most. Remember that success comes from effort and development, not from being gifted,” Duterte said while inspiring them to think of Confucious teachings whenever they face trials.

The lawmaker emphasized that life beyond the institute is expansive and limitless. He said all the graduates must always be ready to tackle potential challenges that comee with the future’s highs and lows.

Duterte also urged them to pack themselves with tons of passion, perseverance, diligence, endurance, and hard work as they bid goodbye to the institute.

“I believe your future will reserve a special place in this fast and ever-changing world,” he said.