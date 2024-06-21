Manila offers free sports clinic

The local government of Manila is encouraging sports enthusiasts to participate in the final week of the free sports clinic organized by the Manila Sports Council (MASCO) led by Roel de Guzman.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the “2nd Mayora Honey Lacuna Free Sports Clinic” kicked off on 18 June and will run until 22 June 2024 which offers instruction in basketball, badminton, karate-do, swimming, and volleyball for children under 14.

“The goal of this program is to teach youngsters the fundamentals of various sports and keep them away from negative influences,” Lacuna said.

Registrations are still being accepted at the venue even on the last day, June 22.

Meanwhile, the city government, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) under Charlie Dungo, will hold the “Coronation Night of Miss Manila 2024: Woman of Worth” on the same day.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater, where 24 Manila residents will vie for the coveted Miss Manila 2024 title.

Dungo announced that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, and actress Gabbi Garcia will host the ceremony.