Look south and stop the election potion (2)

I still maintain that Mindanao remains to be the breadbasket of the country. If the incumbent President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is in earnest to pursue the country’s agricultural productivity, then assign that Herculean task to the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) which is now chaired by Secretary Leo Tereso Abellera Magno. While our engagement with the BIMP EAGA countries is important, it’s about time that the shift of the vital functions of MinDa is on Mindanao’s agricultural development.

PBBM has the right man at the helm of MinDa. Magno is not into politics and has been appointed to several government positions by previous administrations aside from his experience as a private corporate executive.

Having said that, President Marcos should provide MinDa with all the financial and other support mechanisms and maybe transfer some of the functions and facilities of NFA in Mindanao under MinDa.

Given the support needed, MinDa can incentivize agricultural productivity and slowly unshackle the country from dependence on importation. This was proven by the late president FEMSr in whose time the Philippines became a rice exporter.

So, save the country, Mr. President. Stop the rattling for war we never can win. Remember your father and your mom, the First Lady Imelda Marcos did the first and most successful diplomatic inroads with China when Chairman Mao was still in power. Your pictures as a young man are well-preserved in the albums of the caretaker of the tomb of Sulu King Paduka Pahala in the City of Dezhou, China.

Look south. The soil in Mindanao is fertile, the seas around it abound with marine resources, there are gas and oil in the Sulu seas and Liguasan marsh and its rivers and lakes generate hydroelectricity that could provide additional power for Luzon if fully harnessed.

If those are not enough the memory of your father and his legacies are still engrained especially among us who grew up in the hinterlands. For it was your great father who energized Mindanao by harnessing the potentials of Maria Cristina Falls, who established a concrete road network that linked provinces, cities, towns, and barrios in Mindanao and finally made the Philippines one island with the construction of the Pan-Philippine Highway and the love bridge.