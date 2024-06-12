Green-amended ordinance pushed in Cebu City

The Cebu City Council has called a public hearing to amend the Sustainable Development Ordinance or City Ordinance 2243.

North District City Councilor Joel Garganera said economic development must go

hand-in-hand with environmental sustainability and a balance is required for an ecological system and economic growth.

He cited the amendments are essential to develop programs that will facilitate sustainability by encouraging the business sector to create sustainable initiatives.

“These programs should focus on protecting and preserving natural resources, minimizing the effects of global warming and climate change and reducing harm to the ecosystem,” Garganera said.

Under the proposed amendments, commercial establishments are mandated to formulate an Environmental Sustainability Action Plan (ESAP). Failure to comply upon inspection will result in City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) issuing citation tickets.

Failure to comply after the third inspection, CENRO will recommend the non-issuance of business and mayor’s permit until the ESAP has been complied.

The proposed amendments also penalize prohibited acts, including failure to display a certificate of compliance in a conspicuous area, failure to present and comply with the ESAP and barring any CENRO personnel from inspecting the virtue of CO 2243.

Penalties for prohibited acts include a P2,000 fine for the first offense and P5,000 and/or imprisonment not exceedingly more than six months upon the court’s discretion and cancellation of the business permit on the succeeding offense.

The proposed amendments also mandate the creation of special accounts for all fees and fines collected by the virtue of the ordinance to be deposited to finance all environmental intervention and programs of CENRO.

Emma Ramas, alternate chairperson of the Solid Waste Management Board, agreed with the proposed amendments. But the Solid Waste Management initiative must be made mandatory for all 38,000 commercial establishments.

She reiterated that these establishments must assume the cost of their waste management, collection and disposal within the city.