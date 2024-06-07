Pakistani nabbed over P235-M ketamine

Authorities on Friday reported that two Pakistan nationals were netted in an entrapment operation launched by operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Batangas Regional Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) which yielded 47 kilograms of ketamine powder with a street value of P235 million.

The two foreigners — identified as Zahid Rafique Pasha and Akram Muhammad Fahly — were nabbed by authorities during a sting operation along Roxas Boulevard Service Road in Malate, Manila on Thursday night.

According to a report from the Manila Police District (MPD), the buy-bust operation took place at 9:10 p.m. and seized from the suspects were 10 large white plastic vacuum-sealed packages labeled “A2 Business INC. Citric Acid Powder,” suspected to contain ketamine, with a total weight of 47 kilograms, one iPhone 15, several hotel room cards, one BDO ATM card, one trolley bag containing two P1,000 bills with serial numbers RM473004 and MC145756, believed to be part of the marked money used in the operation.

Also seized by police were a Toyota Fortuner with plate number NFZ 6509, a Morris Garages vehicle with plate number NHB 5325 and cash amounting to P5,750.

Pasha and Fahly will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.