Meet the bakhawan stewards: Champions in preserving mangrove forests across Phl

Retchie Sacapaño lived along mangrove forests in Ibajay, Aklan since she was a child, catching crabs along the coast when it’s low tide so her family can have something to eat for dinner. But it was only in 2010 when she joined the Bugtongbato Fisherfolk Association (BFA) that she discovered how important these mangrove forests are, especially the Ibajay Mangrove Forest, or what locals call Katunggan It Ibajay (KII).

KII, located less than an hour away from Boracay, is a beach forest that provides livelihood to two barangays: Bugtongbato and Naisud. It has evolved into a mangrove ecotourism park managed by people's organizations like BFA as part of their community involvement initiatives towards sustainable ecotourism. Even at the barangay level, residents are educated on how the mangrove forests give life to their community. Retchie is among the many residents who underwent seminars so they can appreciate the bakhawan better, and to learn how it can provide for them not just food, but also a stable livelihood.

"I was offered to attend seminars on tour guiding in KII, and that's when I found out how essential the mangrove forests are to us in Barangay Bugtongbato. We don't just earn money from being tour guides; we also educate our visitors on why we must plant more and preserve our forests," said Retchie, who is one of the first members and the current treasurer of the BFA.

These initiatives gave mothers like her an opportunity to explore other sources of living — including the capacity to earn while planting mangroves while their husbands are out fishing. The BFA has over 70 members now, all earning from sustainable fishing, mangrove planting and nurturing, and ecotourism.

To further develop and rehabilitate KII, it needs the help of many stakeholders. OMF, through the local government of Ibajay, extended assistance to BFA and funded the planting of 50,000 mangroves, equipping tree farmers who are at the forefront of KII’s mangrove rehabilitation. By planting these mangroves, tree farmers can have another source of income.

"By extending help to us, you enable us to be effective stewards of the forests. We feel the need to protect these forests because they shield us from hunger and storms. By taking care of these mangroves, we invest in our future and that of our children who will inherit a better community. My kids can proudly say, 'my mother planted that mangrove,” Retchie concluded.

MINDANAO: Siargao Island's fierce wetlands protector