Don’t patronize port fixers — PPA

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is asking sea travelers not to tolerate fixers in ports.

“Huwag maglagay para maunang sumakay (Don’t bribe to ride),” said PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago, in response to a media report that some personnel of Lucena Port are asking P1,000 from passengers with vehicles so they can be prioritized at the expense of those who are waiting in long queues to get onboard a ferry in Talao-Talao Port.

“Our system at the docks is in order, we have a working process for the entry of passengers and making sure that all facilities are up and running that can be used by the riding public. Don’t be fooled by those fixers. It will not help your journey either because it is a form of cheating the passengers,” Santiago said.

Santiago said the PPA investigated the reported fixer but found none.

Marinduque/Quezon Port Manager Aurora Mendoza maintained that the reported fixing activities in the Port of Lucena and Port of Balanacan were only rumors.

Nevertheless, the PPA chief assured passengers that they are watching for any form of fraud, such as fixing activities, that may happen in all public ports in the country.