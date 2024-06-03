NUNS punches SGVIL quarters ticket

National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) unleashed its fury on the hapless University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-17, 25-20, to secure a quarterfinal berth in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Monday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Bullpups recovered from a devastating loss to University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) rival and quarters-bound Adamson University the day before to close their Pool D campaign in second spot with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Carly Tizon and Hilalhia Alberto paced NUNS with eight points each and combined for 12 of the team’s 22 attack points while Diza Berayo scored seven markers including four in the Lady Bulldogs’ closing 8-0 run in the opening set.

“We opted to let these younger players play today. We’re happy that they won. Of course, you can’t underestimate UP,” NUNS coach Norman Miguel said.

“Earlier, I just pointed out to the players that they shouldn’t underestimate their opponents because they are also training. If they don’t move right, they can be beaten. That’s how I pushed them.”

Janella Guarino finished with eight points for the Junior Fighting Maroons, who ended their run with a 0-3 card.

On Wednesday at the Adamson University gym, NUNS will face the Pool B top seed in the knockout best-of-five sets quarters of the tournament.

“Of course, since we’re already here and that some of our seniors will play then, we’ll make the most of it. We’ll put in the work for it,” Miguel said.

Meanwhile, Kings’ Montessori School kept its bid to advance into the knockout rounds after eliminating University of Perpetual Help, 25-17, 25-14, in Pool C.

Kings’ Montessori banked on its balanced scoring for its first win after two outings to tie University of Santo Tomas at second spot behind quarters-bound Bacolod Tay Tung.