Volleyball makes GGCup Season 21

DAVAO CITY — The annual Gaisano Grand Cup (GGCup) will be bigger and better for its Season 21 when it adds girls’ and boys’ volleyball events to its schedule set this August 2026.
GGCup co-tournament commissioner Aldin Celi said volleyball events will be included as they recognize the tremendous popularity of the sport and the rise of its players in the province.
“Volleyball will add spice to this year’s season as it features high school and senior high school teams,” Celi said on Tuesday.
GGCup volleyball commissioner Abet Bernan added that the volleyball tournament aims to discover potential athletes from both public and private schools.
“We are glad that volleyball is now included in the GGCup. This will be exciting for the school-based teams.” Despite the inclusion of volleyball, the GGCup will have the 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U age group categories in basketball.A