Ligtas SumVac 2024 declared a success

The Manila Police District (MPD) disclosed on Monday that its operatives have successfully implemented the “Ligtas SumVac 2024” program aimed at providing help to motorists who travelled during the summer vacation.

MPD chief P/B Gen Arnold Thomas Ibay said that from 1 April to 31 May 2024, the police force has intensified police visibility and maximum police presence in various areas of convergence such as sea ports, bus terminals and other transportation hubs to face the influx of tourists and travelers in the city

Also, additional Police Assistance Desks were also established in crowded areas such as malls, parks, and other places of amusement and recreation to make the police more accessible to the public.

Foot patrol was also boosted to safeguard the homes of residents who were away on vacation in order to prevent any form of criminal activities. Likewise, continuous posting of infographics in various social media platforms against criminality and terrorism was initiated.

“We are delighted to report a peaceful summer season this year, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of MPD, the local government units, other concerned agencies, stakeholders and the Manileños for being vigilant for this year’s summer season,” Ibay said.