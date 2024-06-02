Woman shot dead in Quiapo

A 41 year-old woman died after she was shot at close range by a still unidentified man in Quiapo on Saturday night.

The police identified the victim as Laina Dorham Sacaluran, 41, female, married, a call center agent, and last resided at Marantao Lodge in Quiapo, Manila.

The shooting incident occurred at 9:00 p.m. at the corner of Bautista and Norzagaray Streets in Quiapo. The victim was brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The suspect hurriedly left the crime scene in an unknown direction.

A manhaunt operation is being conducted by the police.