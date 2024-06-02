FEU crushes Arellano

Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman dismantled Arellano University, 25-20, 25-20, to take the top spot in Pool B of the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League on Sunday at the Adamson University gym.

Raine Alonzo delivered the crucial hits for the Lady Baby Tamaraws in the second set to keep the Braves at bay for their second win in as many outings.

The winger poured six of her eight points built on seven kills and an ace in the second frame while Lovely Lopez added seven points as FEU inched closer to securing a quarterfinals seat.

“We’ve been telling them one thing, they need to play properly. They need to gel properly inside the court,” said Lady Baby Tamaraws coach Rjay del Rosario.

“They need to talk with each other to have an easier job inside the court, and so that they can move cleanly. They really just need to get pushed.”

Alonzo stopped FEU’s bleeding with a timely kill late in the second set when Arellano made a run to cut its five-point deficit to 20-17. The Lady Baby Tamaraws finished off the erstwhile unbeaten Lady Braves with a 4-3 strike capped by a Princess Tumayao hit.

Samantha Maranan had nine points, all from kills, while Christal Pueblas and Catherine Chu scored six in a lost cause for Arellano, which slid to a 1-1 card.

Meanwhile, Bethel Academy zoomed to its second straight win after downing Chiang Kai-shek College, 25-16, 25-22, in Pool A.

The Bethelites improved to a 2-1 card tied with idle De La Salle-Lipa behind the 16-point outing of middle blocker Shane Reterta.

Reterta uncorked 13 attacks with two aces and a kill block for an all-around display of her scoring prowess. April Rose Tre-inta and Triia Porto added seven and five points, respectively.

“Actually today, I think the girls are a bit off. It was a bit of a struggle starting the match, and starting every set. So, 16 points, 18 points, that’s when we bounce back,” said Bethel Academy coach Tristan Garcia.