Adamson, La Salle-Lipa secure early SGVIL lead

Adamson University and De La Salle-Lipa swept their respective opponents to gain the solo lead in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Thursday at the Arellano University-Taft gym.

The Lady Baby Falcons rode on the momentum of their opening-day victory to defeat Holy Rosary College, 25-22, 25-23, for a 2-0 win-loss record in Pool D.

Adamson, the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion, clawed out of a six-point hole in the opening set with a huge 11-2 closing rally before staving off Holy Rosary’s comeback attempt in the second frame.

UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura held the Lady Baby Falcons together in the tough 59-minute encounter and finished with seven points, all from kills, while Samantha Cantada and Abegail Segui combined for 11 markers.

Tied at 23 in the second set, Segui hammered down a thundering down the line kill to push Adamson at match point. The Lady Baby Falcons then shut the door on Christel De Guzman to wrap up the match.

Alexandra Libra got five points while Jasmine Ramos had four for Holy Rosary, which squandered a 20-14 advantage in the first set.