Gift-giving is never the principal duty of friendship. But take it as a tradition of generosity from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of kindness, rendered in several tons of pressed dates, delivered yearly to the Philippines and other countries around the world. The many-splendored royal benevolence had also recently sponsored the separation surgery of Filipino conjoined twins Akhiza and Ayeesha Yosoph in Riyadh. | via Vernon Velasco